Earthquake with 5.3 magnitude jolts parts of KP

MALAKAND (Dunya News) - Earthquake tremors jolted Malakand, Shangla, Buner and surrounding areas on Saturday, Dunya News reported.

According to the Seismological Centre, the earthquake was registered 5.3 Richter scale, and the depth of the earthquake was 216 kilometres.

The epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain range. Due to the earthquake, citizens came out of their homes reciting the Kalima Tayyaba. Currently, there are no reports of any loss of life or property.

A few days ago, strong tremors jolts were experienced not only in the federal capital but also in various areas of Mansehra, Battagram, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Bajaur, and Chitral.

The earthquake measured 5.6 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the Seismological Center further stated that the epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain range in Afghanistan. So far, no casualties have been reported.

