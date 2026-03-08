Punjab introduces new system for practical marks in board exams

The written portion of the practical exam will be assessed directly through the central marking system.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab has introduced a new system for practical marks in board examinations in an effort to improve transparency.

The government has withdrawn the authority of examiners present at examination centers to award full marks in board practical examinations.

Under the new policy, practical examination marks will be divided into two separate components. The written portion of the practical exam will be assessed directly through the central marking system of the respective education boards.

Meanwhile, the examiner present at the examination center will only be allowed to award limited marks based on students’ viva voce and their practical performance during the exam.

Officials said the new system will initially be implemented in practical examinations for subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Computer Science.

According to authorities, the policy will be applied across all educational boards in the province to ensure uniformity in the examination process.

