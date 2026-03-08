Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Militant killed as Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt at Chaman border

Militant killed as Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt at Chaman border

Pakistan

According to security sources, the army continues operations to safeguard the border fence and prevent cross-border infiltration.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by militants belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij at the Chaman sector along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

According to security sources, the army continues operations to safeguard the border fence and prevent cross-border infiltration.

Sources said a group of three to four militants attempted to cross into Pakistan through a border area adjacent to the Chaman sector. The Pakistan Army effectively targeted the militants who were trying to cut the border fence.

During the timely action and exchange of fire, one militant was killed while the others fled the scene in an injured condition.

Security sources further stated that four to five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and equipment used to cut the border fence were recovered from the militants. The swift operation by the Pakistan Army thwarted the militants’ plan.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan
War on Terror



Related News