Militant killed as Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt at Chaman border

According to security sources, the army continues operations to safeguard the border fence and prevent cross-border infiltration.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has foiled an infiltration attempt by militants belonging to Fitna-al-Khawarij at the Chaman sector along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Sources said a group of three to four militants attempted to cross into Pakistan through a border area adjacent to the Chaman sector. The Pakistan Army effectively targeted the militants who were trying to cut the border fence.

During the timely action and exchange of fire, one militant was killed while the others fled the scene in an injured condition.

Security sources further stated that four to five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and equipment used to cut the border fence were recovered from the militants. The swift operation by the Pakistan Army thwarted the militants’ plan.

