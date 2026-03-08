88 flights from Pakistan cancelled amid Middle East airspace disruptions

Only 57 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were scheduled to operate today.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Flight operations continue to be affected as several countries have kept their airspace closed due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As a result, 88 flights from Pakistan were cancelled again today.

Only 57 flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah were scheduled to operate today. From Karachi alone, 27 flights to Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Dammam were cancelled.

In addition, 16 flights from Lahore, 22 from Islamabad, 10 from Peshawar, seven from Multan, four from Faisalabad and two from Sialkot were cancelled.

On Saturday, however, 42 flights to Middle Eastern destinations operated from Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan, Peshawar, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, flight G9559 from Multan to Sharjah had to return shortly after departure due to an explosion reported at Dubai Airport. The aircraft later resumed its journey once the situation normalized.

