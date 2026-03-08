Heat intensifies in Lahore as rain chances fade in coming days

The cool breeze has improved the overall feel of the weather but the air quality in the city remains alarming.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The temperature in Lahore is increasing as the sun shines brightly throughout the day, but light winds are helping keep the heat a little moderate.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the chances of rainfall have almost ended, with only a five to ten percent possibility remaining. The temperature in Lahore was recorded at around 32 degrees Celsius, while gentle winds made the weather feel relatively comfortable.

Data shows that Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 249, placing the city among the most polluted in the country and ranking it as the fourth most polluted city nationwide.

Pollution levels were particularly high in several areas of the city. AQI was recorded at 284 on Barki Road, 263 in the area around CIPR Office, and 217 on Bedian Road.

Environmental experts have advised residents to limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours.