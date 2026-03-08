KP CM Sohail Afridi announces Rs2,200 subsidy for motorcyclists amid rising fuel prices

He rejected the increase in petroleum prices and urged the federal government to consult provinces before taking such decisions

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced a subsidy for all motorcyclists in the province to give them some relief amid the rising fuel prices.

Addressing a press conference alongside Special Assistant on Information Shafi Jan and Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam, the chief minister criticized the recent increase in petrol prices by the federal government, describing it as an “economic bomb” dropped on the public.

He said that the provincial government rejects the increase in petroleum prices and urged the federal government to consult provinces before taking such decisions.

Afridi added that the federal government should reduce its own expenditures rather than placing additional financial burdens on citizens.

Afridi also accused the federal government of politicizing various national issues.

He said that when petrol prices were increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, the opposition criticized the move.

KP CM Afridi criticises fuel price hike amid Iran-US-Israel tensions

He added that his party did not politicize national tragedies, including the floods in Punjab and the fire incident at Gul Plaza in Karachi.

Announcing the subsidy package, the chief minister said the provincial government has decided to provide financial relief to motorcyclists in response to rising petroleum prices.

He noted that around 1.4 to 1.6 million motorcycles are currently registered in the province, and each registered motorcycle user will receive Rs2,200 to help cover transportation expenses.

Afridi said the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands with its people and has also decided not to increase fares for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit system, with the government absorbing the additional costs.

He further stated that the provincial government has imposed a ban on the purchase and sale of new vehicles and restricted international trips to cut expenses.

Afridi added that despite the crash of the provincial government’s helicopter, the administration has decided not to purchase a new one.