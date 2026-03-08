Pakistan to continue highlighting rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir: FO

FO says that Pakistan has worked to ensure that women’s rights continue to be highlighted in reports issued by the United Nations

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan will continue to inform the international community about ongoing human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

It was stated by Foreign Office Spokesperson Tahir Andrabi on Sunday.

Speaking at a seminar held in Islamabad to mark International Women's Day, Andrabi said that women often become silent victims in the face of oppression and that their suffering in cases of human rights violations is often greater than that of men.

He added that Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked to ensure that women’s rights continue to be highlighted in reports issued by the United Nations.

He noted that UN human rights observers have repeatedly released reports regarding the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that many incidents, including the brutality reported in Kunan Poshpora, have never been properly investigated.

Pakistan asks India to respect rights of Kashmiri people

He claimed that those responsible for the Kunan Poshpora incident remain free in India and that women’s rights have been violated in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Andrabi stated that if accountability had been ensured, women in the region would not still be facing such abuses.

He said that the violations of women’s rights continue, while Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders who struggled for the region’s freedom are enduring imprisonment.

He further said that the Foreign Office has informed the global community about the situation in Indian-administered Kashmir, adding that international pressure on India over alleged human rights violations is gradually increasing.

He reiterated Pakistan’s stance that Indian-administered Kashmir is not a part of India and that India is an occupying power in the region.