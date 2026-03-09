Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Pakistan deeply values its fraternal ties with Nepal: Dar

Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has congratulated the people and leadership of Nepal on successful conclusion of general elections in the country

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar has congratulated the people and leadership of Nepal on successful conclusion of general elections in the country.

In a post on X, Ishaq Dar said Pakistan deeply values its fraternal relations with Nepal.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he looks forward to working closely with his counterpart and the new government in Nepal to further strengthen enduring friendship between the two countries.

He also emphasized the need to explore new avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation as well as promoting regional peace and prosperity.
 

