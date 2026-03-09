Pakistan won't allow use of its soil for attack on Iran: Rana Tanveer

SHARAQPUR SHARIF (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said that Pakistan will not allow use of its soil for attack on Iran.

Speaking to journalists in his home constituency Sharaqpur Sharif, Rana Tanveer said that Pakistan has strongly condemned the US and Israel attacks on Iran. Pakistan also condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.

He said that Gulf countries and Saudi Arabia have assured Pakistan that they will not allow their territories to be used for attacks against Iran. He also said that Iran should not carry out attacks on Saudi Arabia or Gulf states.

The federal minister further said that Pakistan has joined efforts to maintain peace in Gaza. Pakistan has always condemned Israel’s aggression and brutality against the Palestinians.

He also stated that the government has slightly increased petroleum prices due to Middle East tensions. However, if the war continues, petroleum prices may rise further, adding that fuel prices are increasing worldwide.

