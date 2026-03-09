Punjab halts official fuel for ministers as CM Maryam orders work-from-home

CM Maryam Nawaz halts official fuel for ministers, cutting allowances by 50%, closing educational institutions until March 31 and introducing work-from-home for government offices.

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced a series of extraordinary administrative measures to cope with the economic pressures arising from a petroleum crisis linked to the ongoing regional conflict.

Speaking at a high-level meeting in the provincial capital, the chief minister directed the immediate suspension of official fuel allocations for provincial ministers until the petroleum shortage subsides. In addition, petrol and diesel allowances for government officers’ vehicles have been reduced by 50 percent with immediate effect, according to officials.

The decisions are part of a broader effort by the Punjab government to conserve fuel resources and maintain administrative operations during the crisis.

The chief minister also imposed strict limits on official protocol convoys that typically accompany ministers and senior bureaucrats. Under the new directive, only one essential security vehicle will be permitted alongside provincial ministers and high-ranking government officials.

Officials said the move is aimed at reducing fuel consumption while ensuring that essential security arrangements remain intact.

Maryam Nawaz further announced that most government offices will transition to a work-from-home policy, allowing only essential staff to attend offices physically. Authorities emphasised that government work will continue without interruption through remote arrangements.

“Only additional support staff movement is being restricted,” the chief minister stated, adding that administrative operations will continue through digital coordination.

To facilitate this shift, official meetings will largely be conducted through online platforms and teleconferencing, ensuring that governance and departmental coordination continue despite reduced physical attendance.

As part of the emergency measures, all schools, colleges and universities across Punjab will remain closed from 10 March to 31 March, the chief minister announced. Authorities clarified that examinations scheduled during this period will proceed according to existing timetables.

Educational institutions have been permitted to conduct online classes to maintain academic continuity during the closure.

Meanwhile, public services provided through digital platforms will continue uninterrupted. The chief minister confirmed that e-business services and facilities offered through the provincial initiative “Maryam Ki Dastak” will remain operational to assist citizens.

The government has also imposed a ban on official outdoor events. Among the activities affected is the Horse and Cattle Show, a major cultural festival in Punjab, which has been postponed until further notice.

To ensure proper monitoring of petroleum supplies, the chief minister directed the formation of District Petroleum Monitoring Committees in every district of Punjab.

She also assigned the Punjab Information Technology Board the task of developing a track-and-trace system for petroleum products. The system is intended to monitor supply chains and prevent irregularities in fuel distribution during the crisis.

According to the directive, the technical team working on the system will include representatives from district administrations, police authorities, the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) and other relevant institutions.

Maryam Nawaz instructed district administrations to maintain strict oversight of transport fares across all districts, warning that operators charging excessive or illegal fares will face legal action.

Authorities have also been directed to keep a close watch on supply and demand of essential food items to prevent shortages or artificial price hikes during the period of uncertainty.

The chief minister urged the public to cooperate with the government during the crisis. Citizens were advised to avoid holding large outdoor functions and late-night shopping, while also refraining from unnecessary purchasing or stockpiling of essential goods.

During the meeting, Maryam Nawaz praised the decisions taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir in what she described as an extremely challenging national situation.

She warned that individuals attempting to exploit the crisis for financial gain would face strict action by authorities.

“Brave nations confront difficult circumstances with unity, patience and wisdom,” the chief minister said while addressing officials during the session.