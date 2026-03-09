Balochistan shuts educational institutions until March 23

Balochistan orders closure of all schools, colleges and universities until March 23 due to the prevailing regional situation, while enrolment campaigns and the digital school census continue.

QUETTA (Web Desk) – Authorities in Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan have ordered the closure of all educational institutions from tomorrow until March 23 in view of the prevailing security situation in the region.

According to an official notification issued by the provincial education department, all schools across the province will remain closed during this period. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid concerns linked to the current regional environment.

The directive applies to both public and private educational institutions operating throughout Balochistan. Officials said the move was intended to ensure the safety of students, teachers and administrative staff while authorities continue to monitor developments in the wider region.

The closure order also covers higher education institutions across the province. Balochistan’s Secretary for Colleges confirmed that all colleges and universities will remain closed until March 23.

The announcement effectively suspends academic activities across the entire provincial education network for more than two weeks. Universities, colleges and schools are expected to resume operations after the Pakistan Day holiday if the situation allows.

Despite the temporary suspension of classroom activities, the provincial education department said certain ongoing initiatives will proceed according to schedule.

Officials confirmed that the school enrolment campaign will continue during the closure period. The initiative aims to increase student registration across the province and encourage families to enrol children who remain outside the formal education system.

The department also stated that the digital school census will move forward as planned. The census is part of a broader effort to compile accurate data on educational institutions, student numbers, infrastructure and staffing across Balochistan.

Authorities said the data collected through the digital census will help improve planning, resource allocation and policy decisions within the provincial education sector.

The notification did not specify additional security measures but indicated that further instructions would be issued if necessary depending on developments in the region.