One killed, five injured in Pindi Bhattian road accident

Pakistan

PINDI BHATTIAN (Dunya News) – A minor girl was killed and five other persons were wounded in a tragic road accident in Pindi Bhattian on Monday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Hafizabad Road where a rashly driven mini-truck hit a rickshaw, killed two-year-old Maryam Fatima on the spot and injuring five other persons.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. According to rescue sources, the injured were identified as Abu Bakar, Kashaf, Abdul Wahid and Waqar.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case and also started investigation.
 

