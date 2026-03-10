India behind terrorism in region; carrying out attacks through Afghanistan: Pakistan

Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said that India’s policy toward Afghanistan aims to destabilize Pakistan.

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan has stated that India is involved in terrorism in the region and is facilitating terrorist activities in Pakistan through Afghanistan. Pakistan also blamed that its neighbouring country has consistently played a destabilizing role in the region.

Speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said that India’s policy toward Afghanistan aims to destabilize Pakistan. He added that Pakistan has already provided complete evidence of India’s links with terrorists to the international community.

Asim Iftikhar said Pakistan will not allow India to use Afghan territory against Pakistan. He also stated that water is being used as a weapon, and that the Taliban regime has provided shelter to terrorists. Afghan militants, he said, have killed innocent people in Pakistan.

He told the Security Council that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Balochistan Liberation Army, and other militant groups plan terrorist attacks from Afghanistan, saying that terrorists have been carrying out suicide attacks in various cities of Pakistan.

Asim Iftikhar further said that on February 26, the Taliban regime carried out an unprovoked attack on Pakistan. Terrorists coming from Afghanistan killed innocent Pakistani citizens. He added that Pakistan responded by targeting enemy forces and terrorists, and that foreign weapons were recovered during counter-terrorism operations.

The Pakistani envoy clarified that Afghanistan has become a safe haven for terrorist organizations, but Pakistan wants a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. He said that it was responsibility of the Taliban government to start a new era of peace.

He further stated that the Afghan Taliban regime is violating the Doha Agreement, and emphasized that implementing the Doha Agreement is the only way forward.

