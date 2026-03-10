Pakistan faces ongoing flight disruptions amid Middle East conflict

Flights from Pakistan to the Middle East face disruptions, with over 1,600 cancellations in 11 days. Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad routes are heavily affected

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Flights from Pakistan to the Middle East continue to face disruptions amid ongoing tensions, leading to multiple cancellations on Tuesday.

As many as 26 flights from Karachi to Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi have been cancelled, while 10 flights are still expected to operate.

From Lahore, 18 flights to Middle Eastern destinations have been called off. In Islamabad, 20 flights scheduled for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah were also cancelled.

Authorities reported that over the past 11 days, a total of approximately 1,600 flights from Pakistan to the Middle East have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation.

Passengers are advised to stay in contact with their airlines for updates and alternative travel arrangements.

