Ramazan 2026: Muslims begin Aitkaf across Pakistan

Millions of Muslims begin Aitkaf across Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on 20th Ramadan, seeking Laylatul Qadr

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE (Dunya News) - Today, on the 20th of Ramazan (Tuesday), thousands of mosques across Pakistan will host millions of Muslim devotees for Aitkaf, which begins after Asr prayers.

During this period, participants will seek Laylatul Qadr, the Night of Power, considered superior to a thousand nights.

The Aitkaf will conclude upon sighting the crescent of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Preparations for I’tikaf have been completed, with mosques expected to see increased activity.

Women will observe Aitkaf at their homes.

Mosque committees have arranged special facilities for participants, including Sehar and Iftar in most locations.

This year, in addition to individual Aitkaf, various religious groups and institutions have organized collective Aitkaf sessions.

At Data Darbar Mosque, around 1,600 devotees will participate.

Historical Badshahi Mosque will host 800, while thousands will gather at Jamia Qadriya Mosque Choburji, Jamia Naeemia, Jamia Ashrafia, and Jamia Masjid-e-Shaheed.

The Department of Auqaf will cover lodging and meals for participants at Data Darbar.

Notably, Sheikh-ul-Islam Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri, founder of Tehreek Minhaj-ul-Quran, has postponed collective Aitkaf this year, ending a 35-year tradition.

Meanwhile, in Saudi Arabia, the 21st day of Ramazan is being observed. Aitkaf has begun in mosques including Masjid al-Haram and Masjid al-Nabawi.

According to Saudi media, 3,200 devotees are observing Aitkaf at Masjid al-Nabawi and 3,000 at Masjid al-Haram.

The administration of Masjid al-Nabawi has designated 48 areas across four main halls for Aitkaf, including the eastern rooftop for men and a newly expanded eastern section for women.

Special arrangements have been made by the Saudi government, with millions of Muslims performing Taraweeh and Qiyam-ul-Lail prayers on the 21st night.