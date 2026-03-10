Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Lahore
LHR
06:10 PM
Karachi
KHI
06:40 PM
Islamabad
ISB
06:15 PM
Peshawar
PWR
06:18 PM
Quetta
QTA
06:39 PM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Dar reaffirms Pakistan's solidarity with Bahrain, stresses need for de-escalation

Dar reaffirms Pakistan's solidarity with Bahrain, stresses need for de-escalation

Pakistan

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar spoke with Bahrain’s FM, expressing Pakistan’s solidarity, concern over regional attacks, and urging dialogue and peace in the Middle East.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani on Monday night and discussed the evolving situation in the region.

During the discussion, they exchanged views on the developments in the Middle East and the wider region, conveying grave concern over recent attacks, including in Bahrain, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson on Tuesday said.

The deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s solidarity with Bahrain and its people, highlighting the need for de-escalation, dialogue, and efforts for peace and stability in the region.

 

Related Topics
Ishaq Dar
Pakistan



Related News