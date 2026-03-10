Pakistan suspends Hajj flight schedule amid Middle East tensions

Pakistan temporarily halts Hajj flight schedule amid Iran tensions, but visa issuance continues. Full schedule with flights and accommodations expected before Eid-ul-Fitr.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Religious Affairs has temporarily halted the preparation of the Hajj flight schedule in light of the tense situation caused by potential attacks on Iran by the United States and Israel.

Sources indicated that the current developments could affect the flight schedule; however, preparations will proceed with careful consideration of the circumstances.

Despite possible delays in the schedule, visa issuance for pilgrims has already begun and is being conducted around the clock.

Two-thirds of pilgrims have received their visas, while the issuance process for 120,000 pilgrims continued over the weekend, with Ministry staff suspending their weekend leaves to ensure smooth operations.

Ministry sources stated that preparations for the Hajj schedule are progressing rapidly, and it is expected that the schedule will be released before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The finalized schedule will include flight details, building bookings, room allocations, and other arrangements, all of which will be accessible to pilgrims via the Ministry’s website and the Pak Hajj mobile app.

Additionally, the second phase of pilgrim training will commence immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr, with all training materials and schedules already prepared.