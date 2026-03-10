Army destroys 'important' Afghan Taliban posts, centres in Arandu, Kurram sectors

During operation Afghan Taliban were forced to flee the posts due to the effective attacks and retaliatory actions.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has destroyed “important posts and centres” during a timely operation in the Arandu and Kurram sectors, security sources said, according to PTV News.

The security sources said that the “cowardly Afghan Taliban” were forced to flee the posts due to the “effective attacks and retaliatory actions”.

آپریشن غضب للحق جاری / ارندو، کرم سیکٹر



افغان طالبان اور فتنہ الخوارج کیخلاف پاک فوج کی مؤثر جوابی کارروائیاں جاری، سیکیورٹی ذرائع



پاک فوج نےارندو، کرم سیکٹر میں بروقت کارروائی کے دوران اہم پوسٹوں اور مراکز کو تباہ کر دیا، سیکیورٹی ذرائع



ان موثر حملوں اور جوابی کارروائیوں میں… pic.twitter.com/GlMIeIVnB4 — PTV News (@PTVNewsOfficial) March 10, 2026

As per the sources, the armed forces were targeting the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij’s “hideouts and only military installations”.

