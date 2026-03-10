Iftar Time Ramadan 20
Army destroys 'important' Afghan Taliban posts, centres in Arandu, Kurram sectors

Pakistan

During operation Afghan Taliban were forced to flee the posts due to the effective attacks and retaliatory actions.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – The Pakistan Army has destroyed “important posts and centres” during a timely operation in the Arandu and Kurram sectors, security sources said, according to PTV News.

The security sources said that the “cowardly Afghan Taliban” were forced to flee the posts due to the “effective attacks and retaliatory actions”.

As per the sources, the armed forces were targeting the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al Khawarij’s “hideouts and only military installations”.
 

