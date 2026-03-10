Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Sindh announces closure of educational institutions until March 31

Updated on

Summary The decision comes in the wake of rising fuel prices linked to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Sindh government has decided to close educational institutions across the province until March 31.

The decision comes in the wake of rising fuel prices linked to the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. Following a similar move in Punjab, the Sindh government has also opted to suspend regular academic activities in schools.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that schools will remain closed from March 16 to March 31. However, he clarified that examinations will be conducted according to the scheduled timetable despite the closure.

He further stated that colleges and universities will continue academic activities through online classes during this period to ensure that students’ studies are not disrupted.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Sindh Chief Minister said the provincial cabinet has also approved a digital monitoring system for schools. Under the new Student Attendance Monitoring and Redress System policy, a mobile application and digital dashboard will be introduced to maintain records of student attendance and admissions.

According to the spokesperson, the new system aims to reduce student absenteeism and lower dropout rates. The cabinet was informed that the digital monitoring system will be implemented in all schools across Sindh within one year.
