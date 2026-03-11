Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam meet Tashkent governor to strengthen Pakistan–Uzbekistan economic ties

Summary Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz met Tashkent Governor Zoir Mirzaev in Lahore, agreeing to enhance cooperation in tourism, agriculture, textiles and explore sister-province relations.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held a meeting with the Governor of Tashkent, Zoir Mirzaev, who visited Lahore along with a seven-member delegation.

The visiting delegation was warmly received by Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz at the meeting, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

During the discussions, both sides agreed in principle to declare Punjab and Tashkent as sister provinces to promote closer institutional cooperation. A special committee will be formed to explore practical areas of collaboration.

The meeting focused on enhancing economic and trade relations in several sectors, including tourism, agriculture, livestock, meat processing, beverages and citrus fruit production.

Officials also discussed a proposal from Uzbekistan to establish a “Babur Park” in Lahore, reflecting shared historical and cultural links between the two regions.

Cultural and Historical Connections Highlighted

Governor Zoir Mirzaev praised the Punjab government’s initiatives to restore Mughal-era historical sites in Lahore and appreciated the efforts being made to promote tourism and preserve heritage.

Nawaz Sharif noted that Pakistanis take pride in Uzbekistan’s rich cultural and scholarly heritage, adding that the historic city of Samarkand has long been a centre of knowledge and craftsmanship.

He also referred to historical links between the two regions, recalling that the first Mughal emperor came from Fergana Valley to the Indian subcontinent.

Expanding Economic Opportunities

Governor Mirzaev said Uzbekistan sees strong potential for expanding economic cooperation with Pakistan in tourism, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and other sectors. He noted that more than 2,500 companies in Uzbekistan currently operate with partners from 74 countries.

He added that 22 companies are already working in Uzbekistan with Pakistani investment in sectors such as textiles, agriculture and meat processing.

Mirzaev particularly highlighted the strong demand for textiles, especially polyester, in Uzbekistan and invited Pakistani companies to explore investment and partnership opportunities.

Invitation and Cultural Exchange



Maryam Nawaz welcomed the Uzbek delegation and described Uzbekistan as a brotherly country with which Pakistan seeks to further strengthen economic and social ties.

She also accepted an invitation to visit Uzbekistan and emphasised the importance of expanding trade and cultural exchanges between the two nations.

During the meeting, discussions also touched upon cultural cooperation, including the popularity of Uzbek cuisine in Pakistan. The Tashkent governor expressed pleasure when Uzbek pilaf was praised and offered to send Uzbek chefs to train Pakistani cooks.

Punjab’s Economic Strength Highlighted

Maryam Nawaz briefed the delegation about Punjab’s economic potential, noting that around 70 per cent of Pakistan’s agriculture originates from the province. She also highlighted major industrial centres such as Faisalabad, Sialkot, and Wazirabad.

She added that Pakistan’s rice is among the best in the world, while maize and wheat remain major crops in Punjab.

The chief minister said the province is focusing on value-added agriculture and livestock products, noting that around 300,000 livestock are currently prepared for meat exports under international standards.

She expressed optimism that stronger cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan could open new economic opportunities and further boost bilateral trade and investment.