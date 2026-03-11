Balochistan launches electric scooty scheme with subsidy

Summary Balochistan launches subsidised electric scooty scheme offering 20,000 vehicles with 30% government subsidy, providing affordable, eco-friendly transport to students, working women, and the public.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti has inaugurated the Electric Scooty Scheme aimed at providing affordable and environmentally friendly transport to the public.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, where officials briefed Sarfaraz Bugti on the details of the project.

According to officials, 20,000 electric scooties will be distributed under the scheme. The price of each scooty has been set at Rs175,000.

The Government of Balochistan will provide a 30 percent subsidy on the electric scooties, which will be available on instalment plans of one and two years.

It is worth mentioning that Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfaraz Bugti had signed an agreement with the National Bank of Pakistan in January 2026 to launch the subsidised electric scooty scheme.

The initiative aims to provide electric scooties on easy instalments to students, working women, and the general public, ensuring safe, affordable, and environmentally friendly transportation.