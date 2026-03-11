Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Attaullah Tarar says operation Ghazab-lil-Haq continues against militants

Attaullah Tarar says operation Ghazab-lil-Haq continues against militants
Updated on

Summary Attaullah Tarar says Operation Ghazab lil Haq against militants continues, with hundreds killed, checkpoints destroyed and aerial strikes targeting militant hideouts across multiple locations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that security forces are continuing Operation “Ghazab lil Haq” against Fitna al-Khawarij, achieving significant successes during the ongoing campaign.

In a statement, the minister said that during the operations, 641 operatives linked to the Afghan Taliban regime were killed, while more than 855 others were injured.

According to Attaullah Tarar, security forces have inflicted heavy damage on militant infrastructure. As a result, 243 Afghan Taliban checkpoints were destroyed, while another 42 checkpoints were captured and dismantled.

The minister further stated that 219 tanks and armed vehicles belonging to the Afghan Taliban regime were also destroyed during the operations.

He added that terrorist hideouts and targets at 65 different locations in Afghanistan were effectively struck through aerial operations.

Attaullah Tarar reiterated that the government and security forces remain determined to eliminate terrorism completely from the country and that the operations will continue until their logical conclusion.

 

Browse Topics
Pakistan Afghanistan War on Terror

Related News

Balochistan launches electric scooty scheme with subsidy
SUPARCO says Eid-ul-Fitr likely on March 21
NA secretariat enforces austerity measures, 70pc official vehicles withdrawn
IHC fines NAB Rs100,000 for stalling proceedings in £190m Al-Qadir Trust case
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach