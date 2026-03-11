Attaullah Tarar says operation Ghazab-lil-Haq continues against militants

Summary Attaullah Tarar says Operation Ghazab lil Haq against militants continues, with hundreds killed, checkpoints destroyed and aerial strikes targeting militant hideouts across multiple locations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that security forces are continuing Operation “Ghazab lil Haq” against Fitna al-Khawarij, achieving significant successes during the ongoing campaign.

In a statement, the minister said that during the operations, 641 operatives linked to the Afghan Taliban regime were killed, while more than 855 others were injured.

According to Attaullah Tarar, security forces have inflicted heavy damage on militant infrastructure. As a result, 243 Afghan Taliban checkpoints were destroyed, while another 42 checkpoints were captured and dismantled.

The minister further stated that 219 tanks and armed vehicles belonging to the Afghan Taliban regime were also destroyed during the operations.

He added that terrorist hideouts and targets at 65 different locations in Afghanistan were effectively struck through aerial operations.

Attaullah Tarar reiterated that the government and security forces remain determined to eliminate terrorism completely from the country and that the operations will continue until their logical conclusion.