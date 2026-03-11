Sindh orders online classes in all universities from March 16 to 31

Summary Sindh orders all universities to conduct online classes from March 16–31, 2026, alongside fuel cuts, vehicle grounding, and 20% budget reduction for cost-saving measures.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Sindh government has announced that all classes in government and private universities across the province will be held online from March 16 to 31, 2026, as part of a cost-saving and fuel-efficiency drive.

Provincial Minister for Universities Muhammad Ismail Rahu said the decision was taken in light of global crises and rising fuel costs. He directed all universities and degree-awarding institutions to move 100% of their academic activities online during this period.

To control rising expenses, the minister also ordered a 50% reduction in fuel consumption for all government departments over the next two months and instructed universities to ground 60% of their official vehicles immediately.

While classes will be conducted online, all exams will proceed as per the pre-scheduled timetable. In addition, the government has imposed a 20% cut on the fourth-quarter Non-ERE budget of universities for the current financial year.

Minister Muhammad Ismail Rahu emphasized that all government and private universities must implement the order immediately.