Pakistani envoy visits injured nationals in UAE hospital

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited injured Pakistani nationals receiving treatment in Abu Dhabi after missile debris linked to the ongoing regional conflict caused casualties among expatriates in the Gulf state.

According to a statement posted on X by the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan visited Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and met Pakistanis injured during recent aerial interception incidents.

“Shafqat Ali Khan, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE visited Sheikh Shakhbout Hospital and met injured Pakistani nationals receiving treatment. He wished them a speedy recovery, appreciated the hospital administration for their care, and lauded the UAE government’s commitment to providing top-tier medical care to all affected residents,” the embassy said.

The embassy also announced new outreach measures for the Pakistani diaspora in the Emirates as the regional conflict continues to affect civilians across the Gulf.

“The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi has launched an online registration form for the Pakistani Community residing in the UAE for the sake of Facilitation and outreach,” it said in a separate post.