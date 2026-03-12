Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

228 more Pakistanis reach home from Iran

Summary Officials said domestic and foreign people coming from Iran are guests of the Balochistan government

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The repatriation of Pakistanis living in Iran continued as 228 more people reached their country on Wednesday.

According to officials, 228 people returned home from Iran through the Taftan Border, bringing the total number of people 3,044 coming from Iran through Taftan Border, who arrived in the country in 11 days of Middle East war.

As many as 83 people returned home from the Gabd Ramdan Border on Wednesday. In the past 11 days, 1,184 people reached Pakistan through the Gabd Ramdan Border.

According to officials, 4,228 people have returned home through the Gabd Ramdan and Taftan Borders in the past 11 days.

Officials said domestic and foreign people coming from Iran are guests of the Balochistan government, and all facilities are being provided to those coming from Iran.
 

