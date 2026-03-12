At UN, Pakistan says unnecessary war jeopardises global peace

Summary Condemns American and Israeli attacks on Iran, supports security, sovereignty of the brotherly country

NEW YORK (Dunya News) - Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN) Asim Iftikhar has said unnecessary attacks on Iran have pushed the region into conflict and regional tensions.

The permanent representative condemned the American and Israeli attacks on Iran and said Pakistan supported security and sovereignty of the brotherly country of Iran.

He said that attacks on Iran have jeopardised world peace, such attacks created severe humanitarian crises, adding two Pakistanis were killed in Iranian attacks UAE.

It should be noted that the United Nations Security Council has adopted a resolution submitted by the Gulf countries, which calls on Iran to immediately cease its attacks against the Gulf States.

This draft resolution was submitted with the support of the Gulf countries.

During the voting, 13 votes were cast in favour of the resolution, while two countries abstained from voting and no country voted against it.

The resolution calls on Iran to stop its actions against countries in the region and take steps to reduce tensions.