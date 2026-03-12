Woman, daughter, son killed in Thatta accident

Summary The vehicle entered the hut and crushed the sleeping people, killing three people and seriously injuring a child. Upon information, police and rescue teams reached the spot

THATTA (Dunya News) - Three personas of a family were killed and a child was injured when a speeding trailer rammed into a hut in Makli Bai Ghulamullah Chowk here on Wednesday.

Police said that the deceased included a woman, her son, and a daughter, while the injured was also a girl from the same family.

The vehicle entered the hut and crushed the sleeping people, killing three people and seriously injuring a child. Upon information, police and rescue teams reached the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital for necessary action. Police officials said the deceased had been identified as Amir, Janki, and Gaddi. All the victims of the accident belong to the same family.

Police said that the driver has been taken into custody and an investigation into the accident has been launched. After necessary action, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family.

