Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Woman, daughter, son killed in Thatta accident

Woman, daughter, son killed in Thatta accident
Updated on

Summary The vehicle entered the hut and crushed the sleeping people, killing three people and seriously injuring a child. Upon information, police and rescue teams reached the spot

THATTA (Dunya News) - Three personas of a family were killed and a child was injured when a speeding trailer rammed into a hut in Makli Bai Ghulamullah Chowk here on Wednesday.

Police said that the deceased included a woman, her son, and a daughter, while the injured was also a girl from the same family.

The vehicle entered the hut and crushed the sleeping people, killing three people and seriously injuring a child. Upon information, police and rescue teams reached the spot.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to hospital for necessary action. Police officials said the deceased had been identified as Amir, Janki, and Gaddi. All the victims of the accident belong to the same family.

Police said that the driver has been taken into custody and an investigation into the accident has been launched. After necessary action, the bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family.
 

Browse Topics
Accident Pakistan

Related News

Weather turns pleasant after rain in Lahore, parts of country
Pakistani envoy visits injured nationals in UAE hospital
At UN, Pakistan says unnecessary war jeopardises global peace
228 more Pakistanis reach home from Iran
Featured

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall

Trump says he is not worried about Iran-backed attacks on US soil

UAE president holds multiple calls with Trump and Putin amid regional tensions

Tapmad secures exclusive PSL 11 streaming rights, expands global digital reach