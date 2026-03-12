Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PM Shehbaz embarks on Saudi Arabia visit amid Middle East crisis

Summary According to Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hassan Andrabi, the prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departed for Saudi Arabia on an emergency official visit for a few hours on Thursday.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Hassan Andrabi, the prime minister is visiting Saudi Arabia on the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is also accompanying the premier.

Prime Minister Shehbaz will discuss the ongoing tensions in the region, the regional security situation, and bilateral relations between the two countries with the crown prince, he stated.

The prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia is very important, the spokesperson said and added that “the visit is part of close bilateral consultations and contacts regarding peace and security in the region. Pakistan will continue its efforts for de-escalation in the region, a ceasefire, negotiations, and diplomacy.”

Just a day earlier, Prime Minister’s Spokesperson for Foreign Media Mosharraf Zaidi had said that Pakistan would stand by Saudi Arabia “even before it is needed”.

On March 7, a week after the conflict began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir visited Saudi Arabia where he met Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

According to the military’s media wing, the two leaders discussed the seriousness of the security situation following Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kingdom.

They also reviewed joint measures to stop such attacks under the framework of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia last year.

Days before the visit, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar revealed that Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts had helped prevent heavier Iranian strikes on Saudi Arabia.

