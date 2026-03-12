Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Karachi braces for Quds Day rally; MA Jinnah Road and nearby streets to be closed tomorrow

Summary Traffic disruptions expected in Karachi tomorrow due to Quds Day rally. Citizens advised to use alternate routes instead of MA Jinnah Road to avoid congestion.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Karachi traffic authorities have announced road closures and traffic diversions tomorrow due to a Quds Day rally organised by a religious group.

According to the traffic police spokesperson, the rally will start from Numaish Chowrangi and proceed towards Aman Tower. Citizens are advised to avoid MA Jinnah Road and use alternative routes to prevent delays and traffic congestion.

The spokesperson detailed suggested alternate routes:

Commuters from Teen Hatti to Aman Tower can use Gurumandir to Soldier Bazaar and Bahadur Yar Jung Road via Holy Family Hospital, or Banori Single to PP Chowrangi and Corridor 3.

Traffic from Nazimabad to Aman Tower is advised to take Lasbela, Nishtar Road, Ranchhor Line, and Civil Hospital routes.

Vehicles approaching Numaish from Fresco Chowk and Eidgah Chowk will be diverted via Tibet Chowk to Regal Chowk, Empress Market, or Jubilee Road, reaching Soldier Bazaar through Aga Khan Uncle Syria and Coast Guard.

Authorities urged citizens to plan their travel in advance and follow traffic police instructions to ensure smooth movement during the rally.

 

