New speed limits announced across Pakistan's motorways and highways to reduce fuel use

Summary Pakistan reduces motorway and highway speed limits as the government pushes fuel conservation and energy efficiency measures nationwide.

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has introduced new speed limits on motorways and national highways as part of a federal austerity drive aimed at reducing fuel consumption and promoting efficient energy use across the country.

The National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) announced the revised limits on Thursday, saying the move follows directives from the federal government to curb fuel usage amid ongoing energy management efforts. Officials said the changes are intended to encourage more economical driving habits while also supporting broader national strategies to conserve fuel resources.

According to the new directives, the maximum speed limit for motorcars and Light Transport Vehicles (LTVs) on motorways has been reduced from 120 kilometres per hour to 100 kilometres per hour. On national highways, the limit for the same category of vehicles has been lowered from 100 kilometres per hour to 80 kilometres per hour.

Authorities said the revised limits will apply across the national road network and will be strictly enforced by the motorway police.

The government has also reduced the maximum speed for Passenger Service Vehicles (PSVs) and Heavy Transport Vehicles (HTVs) travelling on motorways. Under the updated rules, the speed cap for these vehicles has been lowered from 110 kilometres per hour to 90 kilometres per hour.

Officials said the measure is designed not only to reduce fuel consumption but also to improve overall traffic management and road safety. Lower speeds are expected to decrease fuel usage for large vehicles, which typically consume significantly more fuel at higher speeds.

Similar reductions have been implemented on national highways, where passenger and heavy transport vehicles will now be permitted to travel at a maximum speed of 65 kilometres per hour, down from the previous limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

Authorities noted that the revised limits aim to standardise traffic flow and promote more responsible driving practices across the country’s intercity road network.

The decision comes in response to directives issued by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, who has called for measures that ensure the efficient use of energy and encourage nationwide fuel savings. Government officials have emphasised that reducing vehicle speeds can significantly improve fuel efficiency, particularly on long-distance routes where transport vehicles operate continuously.

To ensure effective implementation, the NHMP has launched a nationwide awareness campaign to inform motorists about the updated speed limits. The campaign includes public messaging through motorway police patrols, information boards, and digital platforms to alert commuters travelling on major highways and motorways.

Motorway police officials said enforcement teams have been instructed to strictly monitor compliance with the revised rules. Drivers have been urged to follow the updated limits to ensure safe travel and to contribute to the country’s broader fuel conservation efforts.