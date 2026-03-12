PMDC makes student registration mandatory for medical admissions

Summary Pakistan Medical and Dental Council makes registration mandatory for all medical students, warning universities of penalties under the 2025 undergraduate education policy for missing deadlines.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has made registration mandatory for all students admitted to medical and dental universities.

According to PMDC, universities have been directed to ensure that every student admitted to relevant institutions is registered with the council through the student registration portal within the prescribed deadline.

The regulatory body warned that failure to register admitted students within the stipulated timeframe will result in penalties under the Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education Policy and Regulations 2025.

PMDC further instructed all institutions to ensure timely registration of students for every academic session and strictly comply with its rules and regulations to avoid fines.