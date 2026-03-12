Sindh govt announces public holiday for Jumaatul Wida

Summary Sindh Government declares March 13 public holiday across the province for Jummatul Wida, applying to government offices and institutions except essential services.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The government of Sindh on Thursday announced a public holiday across the province on March 13, 2026 (Jumaatul Wida).

According to an official notification, March 13 (Friday) will be observed as a public holiday for all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and local councils operating under the administrative control of the Sindh government. However, essential services will remain operational.

The notification did not initially specify the reason for the holiday.

However, a day earlier, Nasir Hussain Shah had stated that the holiday would be observed on Friday in connection with Jumaatul Wida, which holds special religious significance for Muslims during the holy month of Ramadan.