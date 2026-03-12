US announces permanent closure of Peshawar consulate

Summary The United States has announced plans to permanently close its consulate in Peshawar, citing cost savings while maintaining that American interests in Pakistan will remain unaffected.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – The United States has decided to permanently close its consulate in Peshawar, marking the end of a long-standing diplomatic mission near the Afghan border that once played a crucial role in regional operations.

According to reports by international news agencies, the US Department of State has informed Congress of the decision earlier this week. Officials said the closure is expected to save approximately $7.5 million annually while having no negative impact on the promotion of American national interests in Pakistan.

Located in north-west Pakistan close to Afghanistan, the Peshawar consulate has historically been regarded as an important American diplomatic outpost. The mission served as a significant operational and logistical centre before, during and after the 2001 US invasion of Afghanistan.

Reports indicate that the decision has been under consideration for more than a year. Officials said the move forms part of broader efforts by the administration of former US President Donald Trump to reduce the size of federal agencies and restructure overseas diplomatic operations.

Authorities emphasised that the closure is not linked to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, dismissing speculation that the decision was influenced by regional tensions.

Diplomatic restructuring

The planned shutdown also follows wider organisational changes within the US diplomatic framework. As part of restructuring efforts carried out last year, thousands of diplomatic personnel were laid off. The workforce of the United States Agency for International Development was also reduced drastically, with most of its staff reportedly dismissed.

However, the Peshawar facility will be the first overseas diplomatic mission to be fully closed as a direct result of the State Department’s restructuring measures.

Staffing details

According to available information, the Peshawar consulate currently employs 18 American diplomats and other US government personnel. In addition, 89 local staff members are working at the mission.

Once the closure process begins, consular responsibilities for American citizens and others seeking services will be transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad.

Relocation plans

The closure itself is expected to cost around $3 million. A significant portion of the amount will be spent on transporting armoured trailers that have been used as temporary office facilities at the consulate.

The remaining funds will cover the relocation of vehicles, electronic and telecommunications equipment, and other office materials. These assets will be transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad as well as to US consulates operating in Karachi and Lahore.

Officials said that after the shutdown, consular services for American nationals and other applicants will be handled through the embassy in Islamabad, ensuring that routine diplomatic and administrative functions continue without disruption.