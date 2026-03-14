No promise to MQM for Sindh governor post, says Rana Sanaullah

Summary Rana Sanaullah says PM Shehbaz Sharif is in contact with Muslim leaders amid tensions and denies any promise to MQM for Sindh governor, defending the decision to replace Kamran Tessori.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently spoke with the President of Iran and subsequently travelled to Saudi Arabia as part of diplomatic contacts, expressing hope that the situation will improve.

Speaking on the matter, Rana Sanaullah said Iran should not target Muslim countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

He added that Pakistan’s leadership remains in contact with Muslim states and appreciates Saudi Arabia’s policy of restraint, noting that the kingdom has chosen not to react directly.

He remarked that if Saudi Arabia itself is not reacting, it would not expect others to take such action either. Rana Sanaullah further stated that Pakistan neither wants to occupy Afghanistan nor cause it harm, emphasizing that the country only seeks to prevent damage to its own interests.

Commenting on the issue of the Sindh governorship, he said it had been agreed earlier that the governors of Sindh and Balochistan would be from the Pakistan Muslim League (N).

He maintained that there was never any promise that the Sindh governor would be from Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah said Kamran Tessori had been serving since the caretaker government, therefore an immediate change was not considered necessary at the time. However, he said a situation later emerged that made it appropriate to replace the Sindh governor.

He added that Tessori had been appointed during the caretaker setup and noted that former caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar could clarify whose recommendation led to his appointment.

The prime minister’s adviser further said the government remained in communication with MQM regarding the change in a proper manner.

He also stated that MQM never made a demand specifically for the Sindh governor’s position, adding that several of the party’s demands related to Karachi had been fulfilled and further efforts would continue.