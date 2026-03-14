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Pakistan, Norway stress need for de-escalation in Middle East

Pakistan, Norway stress need for de-escalation in Middle East
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Summary They also discussed the Pakistan-Afghanistan situation. FM Espen Barth Eide conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the Islamabad mosque terrorist attack.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar held a telephonic conversation with Norway’s Foreign Minister, Espen Barth Eide on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

They expressed deep concern over the evolving situation in the Middle East and its consequences for the region and beyond. Both leaders stressed the need for de-escalation, respect for international law, and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve all issues.

They also discussed the Pakistan-Afghanistan situation. FM Espen Barth Eide conveyed condolences over the loss of lives in the Islamabad mosque terrorist attack. Both leaders condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

They agreed to remain in close contact on bilateral and other matters of mutual interest.
 

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