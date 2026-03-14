PM condemns Lakki Marwat terrorist attack on police vehicle

Summary Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the government remains determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack near a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat on Friday.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the Station House Officer (SHO) and other policemen who lost their lives in the explosion. He prayed for elevation of ranks of martyrs and for patience and strength for the bereaved families.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

He said the sacrifices of police personnel and security forces in the fight against terrorism would never be allowed to go in vain. He reiterated that the government remains determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

