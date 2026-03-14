Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

PM condemns Lakki Marwat terrorist attack on police vehicle

PM condemns Lakki Marwat terrorist attack on police vehicle
Updated on

Summary Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reiterated that the government remains determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the terrorist attack near a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat on Friday.

He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the Station House Officer (SHO) and other policemen who lost their lives in the explosion. He prayed for elevation of ranks of martyrs and for patience and strength for the bereaved families.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for speedy recovery of those injured in the attack.

He said the sacrifices of police personnel and security forces in the fight against terrorism would never be allowed to go in vain. He reiterated that the government remains determined to completely eradicate terrorism from the country.
 

Browse Topics
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics Terrorism

Related News

US practically suffers defeat in war against Iran: Hafiz Naeem
Metro Bus travel to cost more in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan after 33pc fare hike
More Pakistanis return from Iran via Taftan, Gabd-Rimdan borders after Iran-Israel war
NDMA issues alert for rain, snowfall and glacial flood risk in northern regions
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall