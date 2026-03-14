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US practically suffers defeat in war against Iran: Hafiz Naeem

US practically suffers defeat in war against Iran: Hafiz Naeem
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Summary Delivering the Friday sermon at the Mansoorah headquarters in the provincial capital Lahore, Hafiz Naeem said that Pakistan’s nuclear programme bothers the Jews.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, on Friday said that the United States has effectively been defeated in the war against Iran.

Delivering the Friday sermon at the Mansoorah headquarters in the provincial capital Lahore, Hafiz Naeem said that Pakistan’s nuclear programme bothers the Jews.

He said that Pakistan’s rulers have become mentally enslaved to the United States and obtain a “certificate” from Washington, D.C. to impose oppression on the public.

He further said that Donald Trump has destroyed the global peace. He said that the Muslim rulers consider Trump and other powerful figures as “earthly gods.”

Hafiz Naeem said that Shehbaz Sharif played a shameful role by participating in Trump’s “peace board,” saying that while Trump was praising Israel, Shehbaz Sharif suggested awarding him a peace prize.

He further said that the United States is losing billions of rupees daily in the conflict with. He also claimed that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have not even condemned the United States and Israel, and alleged that Zionists from Israel have taken control of the United States.
 

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