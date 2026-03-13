Fact Check: Claims of Afghan Taliban airstrikes on Kohat debunked after Pakistan foils drone attempt

Summary Fact check debunks claims of Afghan Air Force strikes on Kohat, confirming Pakistan intercepted three militant drones before they reached military targets.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A claim circulating on social media that the Afghan air force carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Pakistani military installations in Kohat has been rejected by Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, which says the reports are fabricated and based on misinformation.

The claim originated from posts shared by Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence through its official account and by the Afghan media outlet TOLO News on Friday. According to the posts, the Afghan air force allegedly conducted retaliatory drone or airstrikes targeting strategic Pakistani military facilities in Kohat, located in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The posts alleged that several high-value targets were struck, including the Kohat military fortress, a war command centre, the office of the fortress commander, military depots, and soldiers’ quarters. The claim further asserted that the attacks resulted in “heavy human and material losses”.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a fact-check response rejecting the claims and presenting what it described as the verified sequence of events.

According to the ministry, no Afghan air force operation took place in Kohat. Instead, authorities said that three rudimentary drones were launched by militants identified as terrorists backed by the Afghan Taliban. The attempted drone activity occurred on the morning of Friday in Kohat district.

Officials said the drones were intercepted and neutralised through electronic warfare countermeasures deployed by the Pakistan Armed Forces before they could reach any strategic military installations.

The ministry stated that the drones were brought down successfully and that the incident did not result in the military damage described in the circulating claims.

However, debris from the intercepted drones fell in civilian areas, leaving two civilians injured. The injured individuals were reportedly affected by falling fragments after the drones were disabled.

Initial technical assessment conducted after the incident suggested that the drones were commercially available observation-type devices that had been modified to carry small explosive payloads.

Security officials indicated that such off-the-shelf drones are increasingly being adapted for low-cost attacks, with limited payload capacity but the potential to cause disruption if not intercepted.

Following the incident, the Afghan Taliban later claimed responsibility for the attempted operation, according to the information released by Pakistani authorities.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the narrative circulated by Afghan officials and amplified online misrepresented the incident by portraying the failed drone attempt as a successful airstrike carried out by the Afghan Air Force.

Authorities described the claims as fabricated and intended to create the impression of a successful military operation. Officials said the narrative appeared designed to project a sense of operational success and influence domestic perceptions.

The ministry also noted that, in previous instances, statements attributed to Afghan defence authorities and spokespersons had contained inaccurate or misleading information related to security incidents involving Pakistan.

Pakistan’s security agencies said the drones were neutralised before they could reach any sensitive facilities, crediting rapid response systems and electronic countermeasures deployed by the armed forces.

Officials added that law enforcement and military personnel remain on alert along sensitive areas and continue to monitor cross-border threats, including attempts to use improvised drone systems.

Authorities said the incident and subsequent claims highlight concerns about militant activities linked to groups operating from Afghan territory and their alleged involvement in attacks targeting locations inside Pakistan.