Pakistan condemns continued closure of historic mosque in Srinagar on last Friday of Ramazan

Summary Pakistan says that preventing worshippers from offering congregational prayers at one of the most revered mosques constitutes a serious violation of religious freedom

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan has strongly condemned the continued closure of the historic Jamia Masjid of Srinagar in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, Pakistan said preventing worshippers from offering congregational prayers at one of the most revered mosques in the valley constitutes a serious violation of religious freedom and fundamental human rights in IIOJK.

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Pakistan Condemns Continued Closure of Jama Masjid, Srinagar, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir pic.twitter.com/GEahbGFZgI — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) March 13, 2026

It said that for the seventh consecutive year since India's illegal actions of 5 August 2019, the occupation authorities have sealed the mosque and barred Kashmiri Muslims from gathering for prayers on this spiritually significant day.

Such restrictions on religious practice, particularly during the sacred month of Ramazan, are deeply concerning.

Also Read: Pakistan to continue highlighting rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir: FO

Pakistan called on the international community, including the United Nations and human rights organisations, to take notice of these actions and urged India to ensure the freedom to practice religion as a fundamental human right in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.