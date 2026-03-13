US embassy cancels visa appointments in Pakistan until March 20 amid regional tensions

Summary The individuals whose appointments were cancelled will receive email notifications with instructions on how to reschedule their interviews once normal services resume

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The United States Embassy in Islamabad has announced the cancellation of all immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments across its diplomatic missions in Pakistan until March 20, citing administrative adjustments to its visa operations.

In a statement issued on Friday, the embassy confirmed that visa services at the US Consulate General Karachi and the US Consulate General Lahore have also been suspended until further notice.

According to the statement, individuals whose appointments were cancelled will receive email notifications with instructions on how to reschedule their interviews once normal services resume.

The embassy advised applicants to monitor their registered email accounts and the official visa appointment system for further updates.

Despite the temporary suspension of visa processing, the embassy emphasized that it will continue providing routine and emergency services to American citizens in Pakistan, including passport assistance and emergency support.

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The United States maintains one of the largest visa operations in Pakistan, processing thousands of applications annually from students, tourists, business travelers, and immigrants seeking to travel to the United States.

Temporary pauses in visa services occasionally occur due to operational changes, security considerations, or administrative adjustments within diplomatic missions.

Officials did not specify the exact reason for the current suspension but reassured applicants that the disruption is temporary and that appointments will be rescheduled once services are fully restored.

The embassy urged applicants to avoid visiting consulates without confirmed appointments and to rely only on official communication channels for updates regarding visa services.