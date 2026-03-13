Pakistani workers safely evacuated from Beirut

Summary The Pakistani embassy in Beirut successfully evacuated 170 workers from a US embassy construction project amid regional tensions, ensuring their safe return.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In a major move, the Pakistani embassy in Beirut has safely evacuated 170 Pakistani workers.

The workers were employed on the construction of the new US embassy complex in Beirut. The evacuation was completed with the cooperation of the company overseeing the project.

This comes amid regional tensions, with Iran warning neighbouring Gulf countries that allowing US forces to use their territory could make them potential targets.

Tags: Pakistan embassy, Beirut, Pakistani workers, evacuation, US embassy, regional tensions, Iran, Gulf countries