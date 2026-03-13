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Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi vows politics in line with Quaid-e-Azam

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi vows politics in line with Quaid-e-Azam
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Summary Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi pledges politics inspired by Quaid-e-Azam, promises dialogue with MQM, expanded laptop distribution in Sindh and stronger federal institutional role.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi said he would pursue politics inspired by Muhammad Ali Jinnah rather than engaging in divisive political tactics.

Speaking to the media at Mazar e Quaid, Governor Hashmi said the government would follow the path of development and sacrifice laid down by the country’s founding generation.

He said political differences should be resolved through dialogue, adding that members of Muttahida Qaumi Movement were fellow Pakistanis and efforts would continue to bring them on board.

The governor also highlighted youth initiatives, saying that under the Prime Minister Youth Programme the scope of the laptop scheme would be expanded and an additional 20,000 laptops would be distributed in Sindh.

Hashmi said federal institutions would be made more active in the province and pledged to follow the development-oriented approach associated with Maryam Nawaz.

He emphasized that politics should be based on sincerity and honesty, saying such principles had led to the success of Nawaz Sharif. Hashmi also paid tribute to Jinnah, saying Pakistan came into existence due to his struggle and leadership.

 

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Sindh Sindh Government Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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