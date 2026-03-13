NDMA forecasts rain, strong winds in upper regions from March 14 to 16

Summary NDMA warns of thunderstorms, strong winds and possible hailstorms in Pakistan’s upper regions from March 14–16, with landslide risks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in the country’s upper regions from March 14 to 16.

According to the NDMA, a system of western winds is likely to enter the northwestern parts of the country on Saturday evening, bringing rain and the possibility of hailstorms at some locations. The weather system is expected to reduce daytime temperatures in upper areas by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius.

The NDMA warned that sensitive areas of Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may face the risk of landslides during this period.

Authorities have advised tourists to avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution, while farmers have been urged to take care of their crops in line with the prevailing weather conditions.



