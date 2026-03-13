SHO among seven cops martyred in Lakki Marwat IED blast

Summary Six policemen, including SHO Saddar Azam, were martyred in an IED blast in Lakki Marwat; Interior Minister Naqvi condemned the attack and expressed condolences to their families

LAKKI MARWAT (Dunya News) – Seven policemen, including a Station House Officer (SHO), were martyred in an IED blast near a mobile van in Bettani Tehsil of Lakki Marwat on Friday.

Police spokesperson said a constable succumbed to injuries after he shifted to hospital for treatment.

The martyred SHO has been identified as Saddar Azam. Security forces have cordoned off the area to collect evidence.

Meanwhile, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi strongly condemned the blast near a police vehicle in Lakki Marwat.

In a statement, Naqvi paid tribute to the officers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, expressing deep condolences to their families. “The brave personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police laid down their lives today so that the nation could enjoy a peaceful tomorrow,” he said.

The minister highlighted the enduring courage of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s police officers, noting their countless sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. “Our martyrs are a source of pride, and their extraordinary sacrifices will always be remembered,” Naqvi added.

