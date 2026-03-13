Operation Ghazab lil-Haq: Pak Army conducts airstrikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan

Summary Security forces destroyed the infrastructure of the 313 Corps in Kabul

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Army carried out successful airstrikes against terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, hitting multiple strategic targets on Friday.

Security sources reported that on the night of March 12-13, four terrorist hideouts linked to the Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Kharij were targeted, including military installations.

The infrastructure of the 313 Corps in Kabul was destroyed, while the Tarawa camp in Kandahar and its oil storage and logistics sites were successfully hit.

Another strike targeted the Shirinaw camp in Paktia, damaging key terrorist hideouts.

Security sources confirmed that operations under Operation Ghazb-ul-Haq will continue until all designated targets are neutralized.

It may be recalled that on March 9, Pakistan Army conducted ground and air operations against Afghan Taliban and extremist groups (Fitna al-Khawarij) along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Security sources said the army targeted a Taliban post in Shawal, near South Waziristan, forcing the militants to flee and destroying the post with explosives.

Continuous strikes are being carried out on Taliban hideouts and military installations to prevent cross-border attacks.

In a successful operation in Paktika, Pakistani forces destroyed an ammunition depot at Shahin Base, further disrupting militant operations.

Security officials confirmed that Operation Ghazab lil-Haq remains ongoing, with targets being systematically neutralized, and will continue until all objectives are achieved.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Army carried out a strong retaliatory action against militant positions in the Zhob sector along the Pakistan–Afghanistan border.