ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khanum until April 16 over PTI protest case

Summary ATC Lahore extends interim bail of Aleema and Uzma Khanum until April 16 in October 5 PTI protest case, noting they were not present during police violence incidents.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has extended the interim bail of Aleema Khanum and Uzma Khanum until April 16 in a case related to police violence during a PTI protest on October 5.

The hearing was conducted by Judge Arshad Javed. Both sisters did not appear in court themselves, while their lawyers filed a request for one-day exemption from attendance, explaining that Aleema and Uzma Khanum were appearing in a court in Islamabad.

According to the prosecutor, Aleema and Uzma Khanum are accused of inciting workers to engage in violent protests, during which police were attacked and vehicles set on fire on October 5.

The sisters had previously secured interim bail in a case registered at Shafiqabad Police Station.

The lawyers argued that both sisters were not present in Lahore at the time of the incidents and were implicated solely due to their party affiliation.

The court instructed the prosecutor to complete arguments regarding the bail and, upon the lawyers’ request, maintained the interim bail.