Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khanum until April 16 over PTI protest case

ATC extends interim bail of Aleema, Uzma Khanum until April 16 over PTI protest case
Updated on

Summary ATC Lahore extends interim bail of Aleema and Uzma Khanum until April 16 in October 5 PTI protest case, noting they were not present during police violence incidents.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has extended the interim bail of Aleema Khanum and Uzma Khanum until April 16 in a case related to police violence during a PTI protest on October 5.

The hearing was conducted by Judge Arshad Javed. Both sisters did not appear in court themselves, while their lawyers filed a request for one-day exemption from attendance, explaining that Aleema and Uzma Khanum were appearing in a court in Islamabad.

According to the prosecutor, Aleema and Uzma Khanum are accused of inciting workers to engage in violent protests, during which police were attacked and vehicles set on fire on October 5.

The sisters had previously secured interim bail in a case registered at Shafiqabad Police Station.

The lawyers argued that both sisters were not present in Lahore at the time of the incidents and were implicated solely due to their party affiliation.

The court instructed the prosecutor to complete arguments regarding the bail and, upon the lawyers’ request, maintained the interim bail.

Browse Topics
IMRAN KHAN PTI Pakistan Pakistan Politics

Related News

Pakistan calls for immediate end to escalation in the Middle East at UNSC
Azma Bukhari praises CCD, police for sharp decline in crime rate
Balochistan implements 3-day weekend for government offices to save energy
SHO, son among three killed in traffic accident in Quetta
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall