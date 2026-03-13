Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

SHO, son among three killed in traffic accident in Quetta

SHO, son among three killed in traffic accident in Quetta
Updated on

Summary Police said the incident occurred while the SHO was on routine patrol duty in the area.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Three people, including a police officer and his son, were killed in a tragic traffic accident near Winder, Quetta, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the victims included Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Salam Mengal, his son Manzoor Mengal, and a police gunman.

Police said the incident occurred while the SHO was on routine patrol duty in the area.

Authorities stated that the accident happened after a collision between the SHO’s vehicle and a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital for further procedures, police added.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan

Related News

Nihal Hashmi to take oath as Governor Sindh today
KP govt decides to cut fuel for official vehicles by 25pc
Lahore ATC extends bail for PTI leaders in May 9 cases
Farooq Sattar reacts angrily to removal of Kamran Tessori as Sindh governor
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall