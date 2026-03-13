SHO, son among three killed in traffic accident in Quetta

Summary Police said the incident occurred while the SHO was on routine patrol duty in the area.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Three people, including a police officer and his son, were killed in a tragic traffic accident near Winder, Quetta, police said on Friday.

According to officials, the victims included Station House Officer (SHO) Abdul Salam Mengal, his son Manzoor Mengal, and a police gunman.

Police said the incident occurred while the SHO was on routine patrol duty in the area.

Authorities stated that the accident happened after a collision between the SHO’s vehicle and a passenger bus traveling from Karachi to Quetta.

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to a nearby hospital for further procedures, police added.

