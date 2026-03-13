KP govt decides to cut fuel for official vehicles by 25pc

Summary The move has been taken in view of pressure on petroleum supplies and foreign exchange reserves.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to reduce the fuel quota for official vehicles by 25 percent as part of fuel conservation measures.

The decision was approved during a meeting of the provincial cabinet, after which the new fuel limits were implemented. The revised quotas will take effect from March 2026 and will remain in force for two months on a temporary basis.

Officials said the move has been taken in view of pressure on petroleum supplies and foreign exchange reserves.

Under the new policy, the monthly fuel quota for provincial ministers, advisers, special assistants, and parliamentary secretaries has been reduced from 390 liters to 292 liters.

Similarly, the quota for the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, and the Finance Secretary has been lowered from 146 liters to 110 liters.

Administrative secretaries, commissioners, and deputy inspectors general (DIGs) will now receive 98 liters per month instead of the previous 130 liters.

For officers in Grade 20 and above, the monthly quota has been cut from 98 liters to 74 liters. The same reduction applies to the chairman of the Public Service Tribunal.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioners, additional deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, and heads of departments will now receive a monthly fuel quota of 104 liters.

Fuel allocations for police officials have also been revised. SDPOs will receive 260 liters per month, traffic police will get 195 liters, while police stations will be allocated 351 liters monthly.

In addition, four protocol vehicles at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House will now receive 134 liters of fuel per vehicle, while vehicles at other government houses will receive 57 liters instead of the previous 75 liters.

