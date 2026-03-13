One killed as water tanker hits motorcycle in Karachi

Summary Soon after the accident, local residents gathered at the scene and staged a protest. The angry mob also torched the water tanker.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a water tanker in Karachi on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Civic Centre in Karachi where a rashly driver water tanker ran over a motorcycle, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.

Soon after the accident, local residents gathered at the scene and staged a protest. The angry mob also torched the water tanker.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the identity of the deceased is not yet known. Further investigation is ongoing.

