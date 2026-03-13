Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

One killed as water tanker hits motorcycle in Karachi

One killed as water tanker hits motorcycle in Karachi
Updated on

Summary Soon after the accident, local residents gathered at the scene and staged a protest. The angry mob also torched the water tanker.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – One person was killed when the motorcycle he was riding on was hit by a water tanker in Karachi on Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred near Civic Centre in Karachi where a rashly driver water tanker ran over a motorcycle, killing the motorcycle rider on the spot.

Soon after the accident, local residents gathered at the scene and staged a protest. The angry mob also torched the water tanker.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead body to hospital. According to police, the identity of the deceased is not yet known. Further investigation is ongoing.
 

Browse Topics
Accident Karachi Pakistan

Related News

PM Shehbaz returns home after completing short visit to Saudi Arabia
Punjab govt aircraft went to Vienna for technical inspection: Azma Bokhari
Educational institutions in Islamabad to remain closed today
MQM-P to consider removal of Kamran Tessori as “red line”: Sattar
Featured

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return

Finance Minister signals further increase in petroleum prices

Pakistan enters 5G era as spectrum auction ends with $510 million windfall