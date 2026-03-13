PM Shehbaz returns home after completing short visit to Saudi Arabia

Summary According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz reached Islamabad in the wee hours of Friday after completing a short official visit to Saudi Arabia.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Shehbaz Sharif visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir also accompanied the Prime Minister on the visit.

During the brief trip, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

At the start of the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed his best wishes to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and expressed deep appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s long-standing support for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete solidarity and full support for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia during these challenging times. Both leaders also held detailed discussions on recent developments in the region and agreed to continue working together to promote peace and stability in the region.

The Prime Minister assured the Saudi Crown Prince that Pakistan will always stand firmly with Saudi Arabia and will continue making every possible effort to achieve the shared goal of regional peace.

